Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Are things finally coming together? It is starting to look like it. Three wins in a row now for the Cavs (20-16), although the last game against a weak Nuggets team was close, things are still coming up for the team.

They do have some minor tweaks to work on as Donovan Mitchell and Kenny Atkinson said after the most recent win. Mitchell feels the team still needs to be about it.

Coach Atkinson says their are still things they need to work on before he feels they would be at the top of the top in their game. Specifically when it comes to the offense.

The Pistons (25-9) have looked great. Former Cavaliers coach J.B. Bikerstaff is in charge of the team and this is likely to be a tightly contested contest between regional teams.

Everybody will need to be locked in and ready to fight for the win if there is a chance for a win.

Isaiah Stewart in the front court is going to be a massive problem that Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will need to take advantage of. If they can beat him in the paint, it changes this game entirely.

Cleveland's injury report has some players questionable to suit up tonight. With Jarrett Allen being on that listed with an illness. Which seems to be going around in the Cleveland locker room. He has been a big part of the teams recent success.

An interesting fact about the rest of the Cavaliers season. They have the fifth easiest remaining schedule. If they are able to make a big push now, they can still get the chance at hosting a game seven playoff series.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Pistons game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Cavs vs. Pistons Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable. Sam Merrill (ankle) is questionable. Dean Wade (knee) is questionable.

Pistons: Tobias Harris (hip) is out. Jalen Duren (ankle) is out. Caris LeVert (knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Duncan Robinson

Ausar Thompson

Ron Holland II

Isaiah Stewart

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Pistons vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs by 4.5

O/U: 237.5

Best Bet: Darius Garland 10+ assists +320. Evan Mobley

Cavaliers 115, Pistons 113: Very likely this is a competitive game between a team looking to stay on top and another trying to prove they are still a hard team to play against.

Isaiah Stewart was just announced as the Defensive Player of the Month in the East. Duren will be out for in this game, but Stewart by himself is a very aggressive defender that Mobley and Allen, if he plays, will need to be able to withstand.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 6 @ Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 8 @ Minnesota