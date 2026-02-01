Cavs Trade De'Andre Hunter in Three-Team Deal With Kings, Bulls
The Cavaliers are trading forward De'Andre Hunter to the Kings, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
It's a three-team deal with the Bulls and Kings, which will send guards Dennis Schroeder and Keon Ellis to Cleveland. The Bulls will receive Dario Saric from Sacramento, as well as two future second-round picks.
Ellis was highly sought after ahead of this week's trade deadline due to his ability as a perimeter defender. Cleveland lands Ellis's defensive prowess, as well as Schroeder to add to their point guard depth. Cleveland will also get the benefit of saving $50 million in salary and luxury tax bills by moving off of Hunter's contract. The Cavaliers are now in position to move under the second tax apron next season.
The Kings will absorb $23.2 million this season and $24.9 million next season in the final two years of Hunter's deal. He is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. Sacramento is expected to now convert two-way center Dylan Cardwell to a standard NBA contract after he's emerged as a strong post presence for the rebuilding Kings.
