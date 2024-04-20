Donovan Mitchell Joins Elite Company In Cavaliers Game 1 Win Over Magic
Donovan Mitchell joined some elite company on Saturday after putting up 30 points in the Cavaliers 97-84 Game 1 win over the Orlando Magic.
As Cavs Notes pointed on on X, Mitchell now ranks seventh all-time in career points per game in the playoffs, among payers who have played a minimum of 40 postseason games. Mitchell's career mark is now up to 27.8, just a couple ticks behind Devin Booker of the Suns (28.0 ppg).
The rest of the list features, LeBron James (28.5), Jerry West (29.1), Kevin Durant (29.4), Allen Iverson (29.7) and, of course, Michael Jordan, who tops the list at a clip of 33.4.
That's pretty good company to keep for Mitchell, who also recorded his 21st playoff performance of 30-plus points in the Cavs win. Game 1's have been particularly special throughout Mitchell's career.
Last year in Cleveland's first round matchup with the Knicks, Mitchell put up 38 points in a series opening loss. During his final season with the Jazz, the All-Star guard had 32 points in a Game 1 win over the Mavericks. Going back to the 2021 Playoffs, Mitchell had a 45-point performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Clippers. Of course nothing tops Mitchell's 57-point outburst in Game 1 of the opening round on the bubble playoffs in the 2020. That series as a whole remains the best postseason performance of his career, despite failing to advance out of the first round.
With the Cavs boasting a 1-0 series lead, they'll stay at home for Game 2 on Monday night, looking for Mitchell to pick up where he left off on Saturday.