Donovan Mitchell Taking Blame For Cavaliers Playoff Struggles
A lot of the same issues that plagued the Cleveland Cavaliers in last year’s playoffs are popping up this time around.
The offense has been flat, at times it’s been dreadful and historically bad. Cleveland has yet to score 100 points against the Orlando Magic through the first four games of round one of the NBA Playoffs. The Wine and Gold are shooting 42% from the field and 26% from behind the arc.
Donovan Mitchell, being the team’s leading regular-season scorer and superstar shooting guard, is taking the blame for the team’s struggles.
“It starts with me," said Mitchell. "I didn’t score in the second half. I’ve got to start putting together second halves. It’s happened all series. … We have to be better, I have to be better. I’m disappointed in myself and I’ll be better.”
Mitchell's series has been full of up-and-down runs throughout the game. He’s averaging just 21.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists a game while shooting 42% from the floor and 25% from three. Mitchell even said before the series began that he felt 100 percent ready both mentally and physically and that looked to be the case through the first
Cleveland’s shooting guard doesn’t deserve all the blame for this series being tied. Everyone else on this roster and on the bench, outside of Jarrett Allen, needs to be better. However, the ceiling for this Cavs team is dependent on how well Mitchell is playing and that’s been clear so far in this series.
Mitchell understands this reality.
“Both games we lost I haven’t been myself. It’s on me. As much as the success I get, I deserve the criticism too. I hold myself to that. It’s a fact.”