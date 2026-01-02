Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Happy New Years Cavs fans! The Cavaliers are back to playing basketball for their first game of 2026. Tonight they host the Denver Nuggets (23-10) tonight in what could be a blowout win for the team against the Nuggets missing most of their starters.

Something has been clicking for the Cavs (19-16). They are looking to finally reach 20 wins which if you said that at the start of the season would seem insane. They are coming off two massive wins and a big blowout against the Suns.

Now as we head into 2026 it looks like the Cavaliers core four of players are all healthy and working well together. It was questionable all through the end of 2025 on whether or not the Cavs front office was ready to blow the team up and trade away some of those four.

One big move recently in the lineup that has seen some positives from fans has been the removal of Lonzo Ball from rotational minutes with Craig Porter Jr. getting much more time on the floor.

The Nuggets are without Jokic for a month after a hyperextension in his knee. Jokic not being in the lineup gives Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobely more of a reason to come out and be aggressive again in the paint.

In the game against the Spurs, Coach Atkinson said what he felt helped them get the win and they should continue that style of play as it is working out well.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Nuggets game tonight?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video and FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cavs vs. Nuggets Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Sam Merrill (ankle) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (illness) is questionable.

Nuggets: Tamar Bates (foot) is out. Cameron Johnson (knee) is out. Christian Braun (ankle) is out. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is out. Nikola Jokic (knee) is out. Jonas Valanciunas (calf) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Spencer Jones

Peyton Watson

DaRon Holmes II

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs by 13.5

O/U: 240.5

Best Bet: Jarrett Allen 12+ rebounds. +300

Cavaliers 131, Nuggets 113: This is a prime blowout opportunity for the Cavaliers. They've won by over 10 in their last two wins against teams that do not have a ton of injuries and are pretty healthy. This game with the Nuggets, they are without a majority of their big problem players.

As long as the Cavs players do not get over confident and start trying to make big flashy plays or get into foul trouble like they have many times this season they could win again by more than 10.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. Detroit

Tuesday, Jan. 6 @ Indiana