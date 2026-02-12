James Harden Explains Why He Sees Loyalty As ‘Overrated’ After Fifth Career Trade

The last six years of James Harden’s career have been spent in constant transition.

Midway through the 2020–21 season, the former league MVP forced a trade from the Rockets, with whom he emerged as one of the NBA’s best players, to the Nets. After 80 games with Brooklyn across two seasons, Harden found himself disgruntled despite being part of a star-studded roster with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and was dealt to the 76ers ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. His stint in Philadelphia was even shorter, lasting 79 games, and after opting into his contract and going on a public tirade against team president Daryl Morey , he was traded to the Clippers on the eve of the 2023–24 season.

Ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, Harden was moved yet again—the sixth trade of his career dating back to the deal that sent him from the Thunder to the Rockets in 2012, and the fourth deal he’s been a part of in the last six years. This time, it was his Los Angeles team looking to reset, rather than Harden looking to flee despite a brutal start to the Clippers season. Now, Harden is back in the Eastern Conference with a Cavaliers team hoping to keep its championship window open.

Phillips: James Harden-Darius Garland Trade Grades

For the bulk of Harden’s prime, he was the face of a franchise, starting with his run from 2012 to ‘21 in Houston. He won his 2018 MVP award with the franchise, along with the first eight of his 11 All-Star selections and all six of his All-NBA first-team selections. In the years since, he’s traipsed from team to team, often forcing his way out after things quickly turned sour. And while that was not the case with L.A., by all accounts, it may not come as a surprise that Harden isn’t a big believer in “loyalty” between teams and their players.

“The whole quote-unquote loyalty thing is—I think it’s overrated,” Harden said after Wednesday’s 138–113 win over the Wizards, his first home game with Cleveland, when asked why he believes it is more common for superstars to change teams so often in the modern NBA.

“This is a business at the end of the day and it’s a lot of money involved and a lot of decisions that have to be made.”

Harden acknowledged that those in the front office are working to save their jobs, and that may come with difficult decisions—even around top players. He added that he is “fulfilled and happy with” how his career has played out over the last few years, despite what he perceives as a lack of credit for some of the sacrifices that he’s made along the way.

“For me, it’s always about—I don’t lose focus of trying to compete for a championship and then financially, making sure my family is taken care of. … But like winning a championship or at least having a chance to, and then financially getting paid for me being available and playing at the highest level for so long.

“To answer your question, this is a business at the end of the day, so I feel like players should ultimately do what’s best for them and [the] front office does what’s best for them and their owner and their organization, so it’s two sides of a story.”

The Cavaliers are off to a strong start with James Harden joining Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt

Cleveland is 3–0 since trading for Harden, a deal that sent Darius Garland and a second-round pick back to L.A.

Harden got off to a quick start, scoring 23 points with eight assists in 32 minutes in a 132–126 win at the Kings. Two days later, he scored 22 points, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists in a big road victory over Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets, 119–117.

Not much was asked of Harden in Wednesday’s blowout win over Washington. He scored 13 points and dished out 11 assists in 28 minutes, with six turnovers on the game. It was his worst performance with the Cavaliers so far, but one that Cleveland could easily afford against the lowly Wizards.

Harden and the Cavaliers are now off for the All-Star break, but will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 19 against the Nets. Their next big test comes on Feb. 22, with a trip to face reigning NBA champion (and Harden’s first team), Oklahoma City.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.