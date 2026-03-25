Cavaliers Got Surprisingly Harsh Warning From Kenny Atkinson After Fourth Straight Win

The Cavaliers beat the Magic on Tuesday night, 136–131. Cleveland fell behind in the early going but battled back and clung to a late lead to pull out the win. Donovan Mitchell starred with 42 points and James Harden enjoyed an efficient 26-point night while dishing out seven assists. It was the Cavs’ fourth win in a row, seemingly a sign the team is gaining momentum at the right time with the postseason just around the corner.

You couldn’t tell that was the case based on coach Kenny Atkinson’s postgame comments. Quite the opposite, in fact. Instead of offering up the standard praise many would amid a win streak, Atkinson instead took the opportunity on Tuesday night to deliver a harsh warning to his team about their defensive effort of late.

“I just told the team in the locker room, if we’re going to play defense like this, we’re going to have a short playoff stint,” Atkinson bluntly informed reporters after the Cavs’ latest win. “So right now we have a mentality that we’re just gonna outscore people, and we all know when it comes to playoff time, it’s not going to be that easy offensively. We know we’re not always going to shoot like we’re scoring now. So, if we’re giving up 132, 128, I don’t know. Seems like every game, we’re not going anywhere.”

If you think that reads with a moribund attitude, his demeanor matches. Atkinson was not a happy man when discussing this matter with media.

“I just told the team in the locker room, if we’re gonna play defense like this, we’re gonna have a short playoff stint” -#Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson https://t.co/xUoRZmZfG4 pic.twitter.com/cx9foCDM8B — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 25, 2026

Those comments only scratched the surface, too. Atkinson rattled off the different issues he feels his team must address, such as finishing a possession with a defensive rebound, and coldly stated the players who could defend their positions would be the ones included in the playoff rotation. He capped it off by proclaiming the Cavaliers’ leaders have to take the lead in playing better on that end of the floor.

“Our leaders got to take ownership of getting that locker room to take ownership of defending better. Really starts there ... We got to switch our mentality right now. Way too tilted towards the offensive end.”

The clock is ticking on the season—Cleveland only has 10 games remaining on the schedule. Atkinson apparently thinks applying public pressure to his team is now necessary to get them to step. up defensively. The Cavs are all but certain to qualify for the playoffs but the team’s coach just put forth strong doubts about their ability to last very long if they keep playing defense like they have been.

Atkinson clearly thinks that side of the ball has been an issue. But how big of a problem is it really?

How big of a problem is the Cavaliers’ defense?

On paper this is a flawed unit defensively because it is built around two star scorers without much of a defensive reputation. Harden and Mitchell are both capable of occasionally getting a stop but have earned their money and fame on the other side of the ball. They are weak points defensively. In theory the tandem of Evan Mobley (the reigning DPOY) and Jarrett Allen should prove effective in cleaning up the two stars guards’ messes. But Allen has been hurt since March 3 and Mobley hasn’t proved up to the challenge.

Cleveland owns the 21st-ranked defensive rating in the NBA over the last 15 games. In that same stretch opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game, which is a fairly respectable number for the Cavs, but have shot 47.5% from the floor—good for only 18th in the NBA. Nearly half those games came against teams completely outside the playoff picture, which doesn’t inspire much optimism either. A lot has changed in Cleveland since the season began but on the year the team ranks 14th in defensive rating, which is far from the typical profile of a successful playoff team.

It’s not ideal. But the Cavaliers accepted the defensive downsides of this roster when they flipped Darius Garland for Harden instead of a capable defender. They’re betting his offensive output alongside Mitchell’s will soothe most defensive issues and Atkinson can take care of the rest.

That’s what he’s trying to do here. We’ll see if it works. Because defense is definitely a problem for Cleveland and there isn’t much time to get its act together on that end.

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