Cavaliers all set for 'campus-like' workouts at practice facility

The Cleveland Cavaliers have everything in order to stage a voluntary team minicamp at their practice facility starting Sept. 14, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Most of the team and coaching staff are expected to be there, Fedor reported, with the exception of pending free agents Tristan Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova and Andre Drummond.

Thompson and Dellavedova are both unrestricted free agents and will be free to sign anywhere once the market opens, tentatively scheduled for mid-October. Their returns to Cleveland for 2020-21 are very much up in the air.

Meanwhile, Drummond has a player option on his contract and has gone on record saying he intends to exercise it. Fedor reported that Drummond wanted to intend the minicamp but will be attending to a personal matter. His option is worth $28.7 million.

The NBA is allowingthe eight teams left out of the season restart in Orlando to hold these types of camps. All eight are expected to take part in it in some form.

Like all of the bottom eight, the Cavs will try to replicate the bubble environment in Orlando, renting out a hotel near the practice facility and taking part in regular coronavirus testing. There will be other health and safety guidelines, including limited time for five-on-five play, per the NBA, which referred to the setup as a "campus-like" environment.

The Cavs recently tweeted out a video of players at the practice facility, as the NBA permitted voluntary workouts months ago. But the two "minicamps" this month are expected to be organized.

Practices will be held in two phases. The first is scheduled to take place Sept. 14-20 and consist of the individual voluntary workouts the league currently allows.

The second phase will be held Sept. 21-Oct. 6 and can be a little more intense and game-like. Per the NBA, it "will consist of group training activities in market, which may include practices, skill or conditioning sessions and intra-squad scrimmages."

Along with familiar faces such as Kevin Love, Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Darius Garland, Cedi Osman and Kevin Porter Jr., recent signee Jordan Bell will also take part in the workouts, as will several G League invitees, Fedor reported.

Among the new faces: Levi Randolph, Marques Bolden and Vincent Edwards

The Cavs finished 19-46, including a 5-6 mark under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and own the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

Along with the Cavs and Hornets, the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks comprised the NBA's bottom eight.