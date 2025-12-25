Cavaliers suffer Christmas Day collapse vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are disappointed after a 126-124 loss against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day inside Madison Square Garden.

The Cavs started the game on an 18-3 run, and it looked like they were going to be in control of the contest. However, the Knicks slowly began to chip away at the deficit and eventually took a lead in the second quarter. The Knicks took a two-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Cavs picked things back up, outscoring the Knicks 38-24 in the frame that gave them a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter. Despite leading by 14 points with eight minutes to go, the Cavs couldn't hang on against the Knicks.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cavaliers can't hang on vs. Knicks

Donovan Mitchell led all Cavaliers in scoring with 34 points. While Darius Garland had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. Shooting guard Sam Merrill joined them in double figures with 11 points.

Off the bench, Jaylon Tyson had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Evan Mobley returned to the team after a two-week absence, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. De'Andre Hunter joined the party with 13 points.

The Knicks were led by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who scored 34 points to lead the team. Jordan Clarkson was incredibly clutch off the bench, adding 25 points for the Knicks, while second-year pro Tyler Kolek impressed with 16 of his own.

Josh Hart left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, but he had 15 points before he left while Mikal Bridges had 12 and Karl-Anthony Towns added 11.

It's a disappointing loss for the Cavs who dropped to 17-15 on the season. The loss snaps a two-game losing streak. It's frustrating because the team was up double digits going into the fourth quarter.

If the Cavs are going to get back on track, they need to be able to play a full 48 minutes of strong basketball. They had strides of positive performances throughout the game, but it wasn't enough to beat a team like the Knicks, who are battle-tested and resilient at times.

The Cavs are getting back on the court Saturday when they head to the Lone Star State to take on Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and the Houston Rockets. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Toyota Center in Houston.