AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Remembering Len Bias: The greatest NBA player who never was

Sam Amico

It has been said that Len Bias may have been the greatest player to never have played in the NBA.

Bias was certainly one of the greatest college players ever, a 6-foot-8 forward at the University of Maryland who possessed Michael Jordan-like athleticism and drive -- only Bias was two inches taller.

Bias was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 draft. That pick came one after the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Brad Daugherty first overall. (The Cavs traded center Roy Hinson to the Sixers for the rights to the pick.)

Interestingly, the 1986 were coming off a championship behind the likes of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson, Robert Parish and Danny Ainge. An aging Bill Walton came off the bench.

Bias immediately would have given the Celtics a wildly talented big man off the bench, a forward who could back up and play alongside the Celtics' Hall of Fame frontcourt. Bird was ecstatic.

But less than 24 hours after the Celtics drafted Bias, his life was taken by a cocaine overdose. It was a celebration that quickly went south. Bias was expected to be a Jordan-like force for years to come.

Those Celtics did in fact return to the Finals the following season, but were older, breaking down and just weren't the same. A player such as Bias could have changed all that.

He died on June 19, 1986.

For more on Bias, check out this in-depth piece and the videos below.

Len Bias highlights ...

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA center Stoudemire breaks quarantine

Veteran free agent big man accused of breaking Winner League quarantine on two occasions.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Jenkins agrees to deal with Olympiacos

Veteran free agent has spent time with Warriors and 76ers, as well playing professionally overseas.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Poythress under consideration in Greece

Former Kentucky standout has spent time with Pacers, 76ers and Hawks, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA lays off multitude of behind-the-scenes employees

Events staff, ticketing and business personnel among those affected

Sam Amico

Amico: Knicks, kings of messing up, must get coaching hire right

New president Leon Rose latest to try to rescue New York from pro basketball's ashes.

Sam Amico

Spurs assistant Hardy to interview for Knicks coaching gig

List of candidates continues to grow as New York aims to return to relevancy.

Sam Amico

Former Tennessee standout Punter signs with Olimpia Milano

Shooting guard becomes third American player to sign with Italian club this offseason.

Sam Amico

Pistons name Thunder's Weaver new general manager

Longtime Oklahoma City front-office man has been with Utah Jazz and Syracuse as well.

Sam Amico

Delany latest name to surface in Knicks' search for coach

Orlando Magic assistant among those expected to interview for vacancy in New York.

Sam Amico

Knicks plan to interview 76ers assistant Udoka in coaching search

Longtime Spurs assistant has been making rounds for head-coaching jobs over past two offseasons.

Sam Amico