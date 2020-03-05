AllCavs
Cavaliers Shooting Guard Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely

Sam Amico

Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been placed in the league's concussion protocol and is out indefinitely.

Porter suffered a shot to the head during the first quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics. He immediately went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he thought Porter may have suffered the injury while battling for a rebound.

Porter is 6-foot-4 and was the final draft pick of the first round, No. 30 overall. He is averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 50 appearances.

The Cavs (17-45) host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They have already been without injured centers Andre Drummond and Tristan Thompson, forward Alfonzo McKinnie, swingman Dante Exum and point guard Darius Garland.

Porter will be evaluated regularly and have to pass different tests administered by the Cavs and NBA before being allowed to return.

