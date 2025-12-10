NBA insider shares path for LeBron James to return to Cleveland Cavaliers

Some within the Cleveland Cavaliers fan base would love to see Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James return to make the third time a charm in bringing one final title home before retirement.

The four-time MVP has not played with the Cavaliers since 2018, as he has spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers, but there might be a chance to see James in a Cavs uniform one more time. NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson appeared on BIGPLAY's "The BIG Factor" to share how one of his sons might lure him to Ohio again.

"Does he take less money to come to Cleveland, and when? Because I think Cleveland does have good pieces on that team. I know that LeBron says he's not waiting for Bryce (James). I don't believe him. I'll say that to his face. I don't believe him."

"However, I think it's pretty cool to see him playing alongside one of his sons. LeBron's decisions are often not difficult to figure out many times. We knew he was going to Los Angeles. Miami, many people, I was still in college when that happened, but looking back on it I can see that's true. I don't believe him that he doesn't want to play with Bryce, and I feel like when he comes to Cleveland, he would have more autonomy to get him here, that's just my opinion."

Could the capital to play with Bryce lure LeBron James back to Cleveland?



"If he came to Cleveland, he would have more autonomy to get him here, that's just my opinion." pic.twitter.com/tFq2dJ11Bw — The BIG Factor (@TheBIGFactor) December 9, 2025

James transformed the Cavaliers' franchise and brought them to heights they had never reached before. He made 10 All-Star teams and won two MVPs as a member of the Cavaliers, playing in Cleveland from 2003 through 2010 and again from 2014 through 2018.

The biggest accomplishment while in Cleveland, though, was bringing home an NBA title to the city in 2016, the city's first and only in franchise history. James and the company took down the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

LeBron James currently plays with his son, Bronny James, on the Lakers, and has done so for the last two seasons. Robinson believes that Bryce might be able to entice LeBron to come back to Cleveland to finish up in Ohio.

Bryce James currently plays college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats, where he's a freshman guard. He has yet to appear in a game this season.

The move obviously makes a ton of sense for Cleveland from a sentimental standpoint, but it gives the Cavs a forward who can do it all, from scoring to having a paint presence. It would provide Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley with another offensive weapon, making them unstoppable.

It might require one of them to be moved, most likely Mobley, but bringing in LeBron James would undoubtedly help the Cavaliers get back to the NBA Finals and send off James into retirement a champion.