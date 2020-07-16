AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

ESPN releases statement on unauthorized Nichols video

Sam Amico

ESPN has released a statement on an edited video conversation reportedly between broadcaster/reporter Rachel Nichols and another ESPN employee that was sent to the website Deadspin.

“We are extremely disappointed about the leak of a private conversation. It’s indefensible and an intrusion on Rachel’s privacy,” the statement read. “As for the substance of the conversation, it is not reflective of our decision-making on staffing assignments for the NBA, which has largely been driven by the circumstances of the pandemic.”

Nichols is the popular host of the ESPN afternoon show The Jump and a major contributor to the network's NBA coverage overall.

According to Deadspin, whoever sent the video was attempting to expose Nichols as a "back-stabber" and "phony ally." Nichols did not appear in the video, which was supposedly streamed from her hotel room inside the Disney campus in Orlando.

"Nothing in the videos Deadspin viewed show Nichols saying anything that could be construed as either a back-stabber or phony ally," Deadspin wrote. "Historically, casting successful women as conniving backstabbers has been a tried and true method of encouraging public condemnation of them."

The NBA season is scheduled to resume at the end of the month, and Nichols is among the selected media members already in the league's "bubble" in Florida.

"Nichols is clearly unaware the video feed set up in her room for remote filming of her show is running while she discusses internal ESPN matters," Deadspin reported. "Rather than alerting Nichols that her video stream was still live or simply shutting the feed off on ESPN’s end, according to sources, an unidentified ESPN employee began to record the video feed on a phone, cut it up and disseminated it to others in the company. 

"Deadspin is not certain whether anyone inside ESPN sent the recording of the videos to our reporter."

Nichols has not been reached for comment.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden to join Rockets for first practice on Disney campus

Houston star and NBA leading scorer to help club get ready for resumption of season, attempts at deep playoff run.

Sam Amico

Pelicans' Williamson leaves Disney campus for family emergency

New Orleans rookie big man expected to return in time for resumption of NBA season at the end of month.

Sam Amico

Former Lakers pick Maduabum signs deal in Japan

Big man has been playing professionally overseas since 2014, with NBA rights currently belonging to Nuggets.

Sam Amico

German club showing interest in well-traveled veteran Thomas

Free agent power forward has spent time in the NBA with Spurs, Bulls, Warriors, Jazz and 76ers.

Sam Amico

Ex-North Carolina forward Maye in talks with Italian team

Undrafted in 2019, big man spent last summer with Bucks, this season with Wisconsin Herd of G League.

Sam Amico

Celtics legend Cowens talks of hustle, small-ball as a center and winning big

So-called undersized Boston center became larger than life with relentless style that resulted in unforgettable career.

Colton Jones

Thompson, Cavs seem destined for at least one more run together

Veteran center continues to be cherished by Cleveland and free-agency money expected to be tight this offseason.

Sam Amico

by

Nil0

Lakers' Howard says he was among players reported to NBA safety hotline

Los Angeles center suggested anonymous call was likely placed because he wasn't wearing a mask.

Sam Amico

Spurs to be without Lyles following appendectomy

Reserve forward to miss return to season as San Antonio battles for playoff spot in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Bucks' success, culture has GM confident Antetokounmpo will stay

Milwaukee winning at rapid rate, and that has Jon Horst feeling like reigning league MVP could be around for a while.

Sam Amico