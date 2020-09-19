SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Ex-NBA guard Lawson banned from Chinese league after 'inappropriate' post

Sam Amico

Free agent NBA guard Ty Lawson has been banned for life from the Chinese Basketball Association after posting a picture of himself with a woman on social media, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The picture appeared on Lawson's Instagram story. While the woman's face was not revealed, Lawson indicated elsewhere in the story that she was Chinese.

Lawson, 32, is 5-foot-11 and had been playing for the Fujian Sturgeons. 

Several NBA sources told SI.com they believe the situation may be alcohol-related. Lawson sought treatment after being arrested four different times for driving while intoxicated, with the fourth taking place in 2015.

"His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season," the Sturgeons said in a statement, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 18 pick in the 2009 draft, then immediately traded to Denver.

His best seasons came with the Nuggets from 2009-15. He has also played for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, and last appeared in the NBA in 2018 with the Washington Wizards.

He carries NBA career averages of 12.7 points and 6.0 assists.

RELATED | Ty Lawson photos from Instagram story

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

tsphillips

Former Cavaliers coach Brown to interview for Pacers vacancy

Current Warriors assistant also coached the Lakers before returning for a quick stop with Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: In this Game 1, LeBron and Lakers leave little room for doubt

LA soars in second-half surge to snag early lead against overwhelmed Nuggets in Western Conference Finals.

Sam Amico

Complete 2020 NBA MVP voting results

Milwaukee forwared Giannis Antetokounmpo again walked away with the MVP, but how did others fare?

Sam Amico

Celtics' Hayward upgraded to questionable for Game 3 vs. Heat

Boston small forward could return to postseason in effort to help team dig out of 2-0 hold in East finals.

Sam Amico

Nuggets assistant Unseld Jr. makes strong case in Bulls' coaching search

Chicago executive Arturas Karnisovas familiar with longtime assistant coach from their time together with Denver.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Stevens holds meeting after heated locker-room exchange

Boston coach gathers team leaders to address emotions following Game 2 loss to Miami in East finals.

Sam Amico

Game 4 of Heat-Celtics moved to avoid Monday Night Football

Miami and Boston will get a rare three-day break this postseason as ESPN decides to avoid early tipoff.

Sam Amico

Bucks' Antetokounmpo tops LeBron, wins second straight NBA MVP

Milwaukee star forward becomes just third player to be named MVP and Defensive Player of Year in same season.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Why NBA Draft being pushed back is good for Hornets

Charlotte could definitely use the extra time, and a firm grasp of the salary cap, before making offseason moves.

Danny Thompson