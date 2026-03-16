Cleveland Cavaliers Late Comeback Not Enough As They Lose at Home to Dallas Mavericks

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Cleveland by a score of 130-120 earlier on Sunday afternoon. The loss comes just two days after the Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks in Dallas. With the loss, the Cavaliers fall to 41-27 overall, and their home record drops to 22-13.

The Cavaliers now sit two games behind the third-place New York Knicks, and 2.5 games behind the second-place Boston Celtics.

Max Strus Returned to Make Season Debut After Lingering Foot Injury

Mar 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, Cavaliers fans have reason to be optimistic going into the final stretch of the season and into the NBA Playoffs. Max Strus made his season debut after missing the first 67 games of the season due to a broken bone in his left foot back in the offseason. Strus made an immediate impact as he logged 24 points in his debut.

Max Strus making his return may have been the only silver lining that Cavaliers fans could take from the loss at home. The Cavaliers were uncharacteristically sloppy in the loss, committing 16 turnovers that would culminate in 25 points for the Mavericks.

The Cavs hung around in the first half, trailing 35-31 at the end of the first quarter and closing the gap to 60-59 at the halftime break. Dallas kept momentum out of the half time break, and used a 40-27 third quarter advantage to pull away.

Mavericks Out Performed Cavaliers in Several Metrics

The Cavs fell behind the Mavericks in several key metrics throughout the game, including being out rebounded 44-38 while allowing the Mavericks to shoot 50 percent from beyond the arc.

James Harden struggled compared to his usual production, as he only logged 13 points and went 1-5 from beyond the arc.

Mavericks see Three Players log More Than 20 Points in Convincing win in Cleveland

Cavs big man Evan Mobley recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds, but PJ Washington was able to match Mobley’s 11 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dallas had three separate players log over 20 points with 20 from Washington, 25 from Naji Marshall, and 27 from rookie Cooper Flagg.

The 130-120 scoreline flatters Cleveland, as the Mavericks led by as many as 21 for most of the fourth quarter before a late comeback by the Cavaliers fell short.

The Cavaliers will now dust themselves off and set their sights on the Milwaukee Bucks, who they play on Tuesday night.