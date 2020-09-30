YouTube TV latest streaming service to drop FOX Sports RSNs, which carry NBA games

YouTube TV is dropping FOX Sports' regional networks for the second time since February and if the decision stands, it means that the streaming service will not carry NBA games broadcast on those channels.

Nearly half of the league's teams have their games carried by FOX Sports RSNs.

The full list consists of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

"YouTube TV is even the presenting sponsor of the 2020 NBA Finals,' wrote Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports. "Yet over half of NBA teams have broadcast agreements with Sinclair-owned sports channels, meaning that YouTube TV is set to sponsor the NBA’s championship event despite denying a ton of NBA fans access to broadcasts of their teams’ games.

Given that next season isn't likely to start until late December at the earliest, this may not be an issue by the time things tip off again. But it may push users of YouTube TV to move to another service just to be safe.

That said, this issue isn't exclusive to YouTube TV. Just last year, Dish Network dumped the FOX Sports RSNs from both its satellite and Sling TV lineups, while Fubo TV cut ties in January.

So if YouTube TV and the FOX RSNs don't reach an agreement before next season, viewing the 14 aforementioned teams locally may not be so easy.

Sinclair Broadcast Group purchased the 21 FOX Sports RSNs from Disney in August 2019.

"Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the Fox-branded RSNs will no longer be available on YouTube TV," wrote Todd Spangler of Variety. "In February, Google had negotiated an extension with Sinclair to continue providing the RSNs through the end of MLB, NHL and NBA 2020 seasons. Now that those leagues’ regular seasons are over, 'that extension is expiring,' YouTube TV said Tuesday."

Along with FOX Sports Ohio and the Cleveland Cavaliers, YouTube TV will be dropping SportsTime Ohio, which broadcasts games of baqseball's Cleveland Indians.