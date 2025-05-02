Could Cleveland Cavaliers Get Involved in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes?
The Milwaukee Bucks, a team that has a recent NBA Championship under their belt, have not been shy about making extremely risky trades. Acquiring Damian Lillard last offseason and then adding Kyle Kuzma in the middle of the season were moves that didn't quite pan out, and with Lillard potentially set to miss the next year, it might be time for Giannis Antetkounmpo to move on. There are only a handful of teams with the right player and draft capital to entice Milwaukee, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of them.
Many teams, including the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, are expected to pursue the Greek Freak, but there's no real known reason to believe the Bucks will trade him. Well, no reason quite yet as many believe he could request a trade, especially with the team clearly not built to compete at a high level in the near future.
The Cavaliers, since their 22-50 campaign during the 2020-21 season, have been over .500 and were the best team in the Eastern Conference this season, posting a 64-18 record. The expectations are sky-high for this team, and if they come up short again, it could spell drastic moves being made. However, there's no reason to believe they would feel rushed to make this deal, but not every offseason does a generational talent become available.
The Cavaliers have what not many other teams do, and that's highly talented young players. Evan Mobley is still just 23 years old and could be a staple of a building franchise, and Darius Garland is 25. Both are playing at arguably the highest level in their career and would be centerpieces in any potential deal. The thought of pairing Antetokounmpo with Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Allen could give the Cavaliers the mix they need to truly take that next step. If they don't beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals after hopefully taking down the Pacers, it might be time to explore their options.
One X user, who placed a future bet on the Cavaliers to acquire the Greek Freak, broke down his thoughts as well, providing a few other pertinent points as to why an Antetokounmpo-to-Cleveland deal would make sense. That can be seen here.