And Just Like That, The Lights Don't Seem Too Bright For The Cavaliers Anymore
Jarrett Allen's very candid admission that the "lights were too bright" during last year's first-round playoff loss to the Knicks has been engraved onto the Cavaliers franchise like a scarlet letter.
That one series has defined everything they've done since, from offseason additions, to J.B. Bickerstaff's in game adjustments to the social media dissection of every single win and loss. The 2023-24 season was about Cleveland proving that last year's short-lived playoff run wasn't in vein, that a young Cavs team still lacking playoff experience had learned something from the ordeal.
The answer wouldn't come until this year's playoffs. A first-round win over the Orlando Magic in a rock fight of a series that went the full seven games was the baseline proof the franchise needed to free itself from the orange and blue chains. But a 118-94 road win over the Celtics was the real statement everyone needed.
First off, 118 points is the most Cleveland has scored in a playoff game the last two years. The victory was also the first road win for the franchise over that same span.
What stood out more than anything though was how they got it done. Sure, star guard Donovan Mitchell produced another gem with 29 points. Over the course of four playoff games in the last six days, Mitchell has scored a whopping 151 points.
But for the first time this postseason, all of Mitchell's teammates seemed to elevate around him. The "unicorn" Evan Mobley pieced together the best playoff performance of his young career with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. He was at the center of the Cavs gameplan to attack the paint, where Boston is missing their own unicorn in the 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis due to injury. It worked beautifully, got Mobley involved early and opened up others to leave an imprint on the game.
The others included the likes of Isaac Okoro, who made his presence felt in the starting lineup with 12 points. Max Strus, who matched Okoro's mark, snagging six rebounds to go along with it. There was a 14-point, four-assist night from Darius Garland who picked his spots and knocked down five of six threes. Caris LeVert broke out too, dropping 21 points and looking comfortable doing it for the first time all postseason.
Despite being blown out in Game 1 to trail in the series 1-0, there was a looseness to the Cavs on Thursday. Almost as if knowing that nobody is giving them a chance in this series – they entered Game 2 as 13.5-point underdogs – allowed them to play more freely.
Just like that, it's a little easier to see a path where Cleveland actually advances past a juggernaut Celtics team that paced the conference by 14 games in the regular season. It starts with the team's role players replicating much of what they did on the road in Game 2. That's easier said than done considering how long it took to get to get such an effort in these playoffs. A trip home, where role players tend to play better anyway should help matters.
Regardless of how this series ends though, Thursday night was an important moment for the franchise.
T.D. Garden, where the Celtics call home, is one of the great stages in the sport. If a team can perform there, they can perform just about anywhere in this league. Those bright lights of the postseason have been dimmed. The demons of a year ago exercised. Allen, exonerated for his controversial comments.
The Cavaliers are meeting the moment that is the NBA playoffs.