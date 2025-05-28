Bill Simmons Makes Bold Prediction on Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Trade
Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round exit against the Indiana Pacers, the team now enters an interesting offseason where there's a chance we could see many moving pieces in the mix, and some potentially being pretty substantial.
And in the eyes of Bill Simmons, one player he could see on the move from Cleveland this summer is Jarrett Allen.
"I think Jarrett Allen will have real value if Cleveland decides, ‘Actually, our move might be [trading Allen]," Simmons said on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “I have Allen circled as a guy that I think could move this summer."
Out of the Cavaliers' four core pieces in Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Donovan Mitchell, Allen has been the one to find himself in the most trade chatter in the weeks following Cleveland's playoff exit, and Simmons is one of many in the crowd seeing that move on the horizon.
Allen comes off a strong seventh year in Cleveland in which he suited up in all 82 games of the regular season, averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and nearly a block and a steal through 28 minutes a night. At 27 years old, he also sits on a favorable contract over the next four seasons that doesn't even cross $33 million annually.
On one hand, the Cavaliers could use Allen as a nice trade chip to make a shake-up on the roster following a disappointing playoff result, and even one where Allen himself left a bit more to be desired. On the other hand, Cleveland's long-time center is still young, on a good contract, and still had a solid sample size of production during the regular season, and has proven to be a quality, durable starting NBA center since being drafted in 2017.
If the Cavaliers wanted to get aggressive in their efforts to improve the roster, Allen could be on his way out. There's also an appealing route in running it back with the same unit of top four players, and hope for better luck in a weak Eastern Conference next season, which could inevitably leave Cleveland's big man in the fold for at least one more season.