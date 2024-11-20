Boston Celtics Snap Cleveland Cavaliers' Record-Setting Winning Streak
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the TD Garden with the second-longest winning streak to start a season in NBA history. However, that streak ended at 15 games with their 120-117 loss to the Boston Celtics.
The Cavaliers were one of just three teams to start the season 15-0, which is tied for the second-best start in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors' 24-0 start during the 2015-16 is still safe for another season.
Cleveland reverted to some of their old habits in this loss.
The Wine and Gold only attempted 27 threes in this matchup, which is 10 less than their season average. The Cavaliers also struggled on the defensive end, allowing the Celtics to shoot 51 percent from the floor and 53 percent from behind the arc.
Jayson Tatum especially played well and finished with a Celtics team-high 33 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. He was one of just six Celtics who finished in double figures.
While the Cavaliers searched for a rhythm in the first half, the Celtics gave them a taste of their own medicine with a fast-paced offensive attack centered around ball movement and a three-point barrage.
Boston connected on 63 percent (14-22) from their shots behind the arc and extended their lead to 17 points through the 24 minutes.
Despite a disappointing first half, Cleveland did make it interesting in the third and fourth quarters.
The Cavaliers came out of the locker room with a renewed mindset and gameplan, which helped them outscore Boston by 13 points in the third quarter. Cleveland eventually cut the lead down to just four points in the fourth quarter.
The Wine and Gold outscored the Celtics 69-55 in the second half.
Donovan Mitchell was also a bright spot once against finished the game with 35 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Even though 22 points came in the second half, it wasn't enough for a Cavaliers comeback.
There were certainly some areas the Cavaliers could have been better at in this game. For example, Cleveland's defense needed some work with too many Celtics shooters who had wide-open looks from three or a clean lane to drive to the hoop.
However, we can't talk about this loss without acknowledging all of the injuries the Cavaliers were navigating. Cleveland played this game without three key rotation players: Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and Isaac Okoro. That doesn't even include Max Strus who hasn't played a game this season.
At some point during the 82-game season, the Cavs were going to lose a game.
However, for this record-setting strech to end against one of their biggest rivals, on the road without, missing three of their most important players, is definitely not how Cleveland drew up their first loss of the season.