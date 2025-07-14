Cavaliers' Summer League Path to Championship Game Comes Into Focus After Blowout Win
After their dominant 92-72 Las Vegas Summer League victory over the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-1 in Sin City. Against the Heat, Cleveland State alumnus Tristan Enaruna was sensational, scoring 19 points off the bench for the summertime Cavaliers in nearly 26 minutes of action.
Joining Enaruna in Cleveland's scoring explosion was Cavaliers swingman Jaylon Tyson. The sophomore forward has had a strong Summer League showing so far and, against Miami, Tyson stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in roughly 25 minutes of action.
"You've got to stay confident," Tyson said during his performance vs. the Heat. "Because when I get into the game with some of our vets, I've got to shoot the ball, I've got to be able to play defense, and I've got to ultimately just play hard and play my game."
Looking ahead, if Cleveland wins its final scheduled game against the Sacramento Kings, there's a good chance they could return to the Summer League Championship Game for the first time since 2023, which the Cavaliers won over the Houston Rockets by a score of 99-78.
However, for that to happen, the Cavaliers will need a little help closing the gap against the ten remaining undefeated teams. With Cleveland not back in action until Wednesday, July 16, here are some key matchups and who Cavaliers fans should be rooting for today if they want to see the wine and gold back in the Championship Game:
Want to Win
Want to Lose
Game Time, How to Watch
Houston Rockets
Atlanta Hawks
4:30 PM ET, NBA TV
Dallas Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets
6:30 PM ET, NBA TV
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
8:00 PM ET, ESPN U
Utah Jazz
San Antonio Spurs
8:30 PM ET, NBA TV
Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings
10:00 PM ET, ESPN U
Los Angeles Lakers
LA Clippers
10:30 PM ET, NBA TV
If the six teams, Cleveland and its fans are rooting for, lose, it would catapult the Cavaliers, who are currently in tenth place, into the mix for a top four spot in Las Vegas. While that still doesn't put them in the championship game outright, it again helps narrow the gap between Cleveland and the ten remaining undefeated Summer League squads.