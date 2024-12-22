Cavaliers' Best Perimeter Shooting Performance Leads To Win Over 76ers

The @cavs have made 20+ three-pointers in back-to-back games for the 3rd time in franchise history.



This is Cleveland's 3rd straight game with 19+ three-pointers for the 1st time EVER!



Last 3 games

21 3FG tonight vs. PHI

20 3FG vs. MIL (12/21)

19 3FG at BKN (12/16)#LetEmKnow