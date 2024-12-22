Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' Best Perimeter Shooting Performance Leads To Win Over 76ers

Cleveland recorded its highest three-point percentage of the season and tied its season-high for three-pointers in its 126-99 victory over Philadelphia.

Dec 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after hitting a three point basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) looks on during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Entering their game on Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers led the NBA in both three-point percentage (40.0%) and field goal percentage (50.4%).

These were two main reasons why the Wine and Gold headed into the contest with the best record in the league at 24-4. And on Saturday, the team had its best perimeter shooting performance of the season en route to yet another victory.

The Cavaliers shot a season-best 51.2% from three-point range and tied their season-high of 22 three-pointers in a 126-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Eight Cleveland players made at least one triple, with six of them draining multiple threes.

Darius Garland led the way with a game-high six three-pointers, shooting a remarkable 6-for-7 (85.7%) from deep and scoring a team-high 26 points. He also tied his season-high of five rebounds, dished out four assists, and added a steal in just 25 minutes of action.

A basketball player wearing a black uniform celebrating while next to another basketball player wearing a red uniform.
According to Cavs Notes on X, Cleveland's performance cemented the third time in franchise history in which team has made at least 20 triples in consecutive games. The Wine and Gold drilled 20 three-pointers in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night as well.

Evan Mobley also had a noteworthy outing on Saturday. While he went just 1-for-2 (50%) from beyond the arc, he recorded 22 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, and a season-high seven assists. Additionally, he tallied game-highs of two steals and one block in 30 minutes.

Up next, the Cavaliers will host the Utah Jazz on Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. to conclude a three-game homestand.

