Cavaliers Defeat Bucks With Three-Point Barrage For 24th Win Of Season
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed the recently crowned NBA Cup Champion Milwaukee Bucks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to begin a three-game homestand.
Cleveland won its first two matchups against Milwaukee this season by a combined three points. And the third contest delivered the same outcome, but with a much different result.
The Cavaliers shot 20-for-47 (42.6%) from three-point range, propelling themselves to a 124-101 victory over the Bucks.
According to Cavs Notes on X, the Wine and Gold are now tied for their best 28-game start in franchise history with this latest victory, joining the 2008-09 squad at 24-4.
Donovan Mitchell was the star of the show, scoring a team-high 27 points in just 27 minutes of action. He shot an efficient 9-for-15 (60%) from the field and 3-for-7 (42.9%) from long range. The five-time reigning All-Star also dished out a game-high six assists, tied a team-high with two steals, and tied a game-high with a +21 plus/minus.
The Cavaliers also welcomed back a mainstay starter from last season's team that advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
After missing Cleveland's first 27 games of the campaign, Max Strus made his highly anticipated season debut. The swingman played 19 minutes off the bench, marking his first bench appearance as a Cavalier. He scored nine points on 3-for-8 (37.5%) shooting, all of which came from beyond the arc, and tallied two assists.
As a team, the Wine and Gold shot 50.5% from the field, with six players scoring in double-figures. The team also recorded 30 assists, reaching the 30-assist mark for the 11th time this season.
Up next, the Wine and Gold will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.