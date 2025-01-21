Cavaliers Coach Praises Veteran Leader For Stepping Up Vs. Suns
On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were without star big man Evan Mobley for the second consecutive game when they hosted the Phoenix Suns.
However, the Wine and Gold were still able to defeat the Suns by 26 points thanks in part to strong play from center Jarrett Allen and another Cleveland frontcourt player.
Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson played a season-high 25 minutes off the bench against Phoenix, recording season-highs in: rebounds (10), assists (three), and steals (one), while blocking a shot. This performance came after playing a combined 23 minutes over the Wine and Gold's 12 previous contests.
After Monday's game, Cleveland Head Coach Kenny Atkinson praised Thompson's ability to step up and willingness to play needed minutes when asked to do so.
"I think he played 18 minutes straight, which is tough for anybody to do in this league," Atkinson said. "And part of the thinking was, 'Man, if we could save JA's minutes, that would be really helpful.' And then I asked him, 'You want to come out?' And he's like, "No no, I'll stay in.'"
Thompson is in his 14th NBA season and 11th with the Cavaliers. After being drafted fourth overall by Cleveland in 2011 and serving as the team's starting center for nine seasons, the 33-year-old has become more of a reserve leader over the past couple of campaigns.
Despite his more limited role, however, he has still been one of the reasons why the Wine and Gold are an NBA-best 36-6.
"He just loves the game," Atkinson said. "His joy, I would say his counsel, in terms of how he coaches our young guys and the whole team. And the coaches too, right? He's right next to us, he suggests stuff. And we just love everything he brings to the table."