Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson Reflects on Rookie Year, Eyes Breakout Season
After a star-studded collegiate career, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, whom the Cavaliers took with the twentieth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, didn't have the NBA debut to match. In 47 appearances, Tyson averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game. However, for Tyson, his counting stats don't account for the whole of his rookie season.
Instead, it's preparing him for something greater heading into his second season with Cleveland.
“It’s part of the NBA, you know," Tyson said during ESPN's broadcast of the Cavaliers' 94-86 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Sacramento Kings. "That year helped me learn what I can do and what I’ve got to do to get on the court. So, [for] anybody coming in, you’ve got to understand that. There’s going to be a role. Your role is going to expand."
Well, after spending a year in Cleveland's incubator, what does the former California star expect to give the Cavaliers in his sophomore campaign?
“I feel like I can do so much on the court," Tyson said. "When you look at my game, I’m very versatile. I can be a secondary ball-handler. I can play off-ball or on-ball. [I can] be a point-of-attack defender. That’s the biggest thing I’ve been working on. There’s a lot I can do for this team and will do for this team. I’m just excited for the opportunity that’s going to be presented to me.”
With Cleveland losing Ty Jerome to the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency this summer, there will be an opportunity for Tyson to earn a role in Kenny Atkinson's rotation next season. If he does, Tyson will be joining a nightly lineup that he believes has the potential to hang with any NBA title threat.
“I feel like we have a team, with or without the injuries, [where] we can compete with anybody," Tyson said. "Obviously, having a healthy team helps. We’ve got to get Darius (Garland) back [and] healthy. But everyone else is good.
“It’s good that we have our star players [in] Donovan (Mitchell) and Ev’ (Mobley). Evan’s going to be a hell of a player and is a hell of a player, so I’m excited for this team.”