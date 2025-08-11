Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' G League Affiliate Trades For Hometown Star

The Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavaliers, brings home a former Cleveland State University star in a trade with the Celtics.

Evan Dammarell

Cleveland State's Tristan Enaruna (13) reacts to his three-pointer against Bradley in the finals minutes of their nonconference basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves fell to the Vikings 76-69.
Cleveland State's Tristan Enaruna (13) reacts to his three-pointer against Bradley in the finals minutes of their nonconference basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves fell to the Vikings 76-69. / MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the dog days of the NBA offseason, they do have open roster spots that could be worthwhile in addressing. With 13 players on their roster and two players signed to two-way deals, the Cavaliers could make some moves before this fall's training camp to fill up any remaining open spaces.

Well, after the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavaliers, acquired Tristan Enaruna from the Maine Celtics, the affiliate of the Boston Celtics, in a three-team trade with the Iowa Wolves, the affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland might have found their final two-way signing depending on how this fall's training camp will go.

Enaruna, who starred at nearby Cleveland State, spent last season in the G League with the Celtics. After averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game with Maine, Enaruna's play impressed the Cavaliers and the team added Enaruna to their 2025 Las Vegas Summer League squad.

“I love to play on both sides of the play. I don’t think I need the ball to be effective. I think I’m good at creating extra possessions, putting my teammates in positions where my teammates can find me,” said Enaruna when discussing what he wanted to show during Summer League for the Cavaliers. “Being a great cutter, shooting from outside, and spacing the floor. Something that has always been a strength has been attacking the rim and getting to the paint and spots and making plays.”

Tristan Enaruna showed flashes of potential for the Cavaliers during Summer League

Cleveland State Vikings forward Tristan Enaruna (13) goes to the basket.
Mar 7, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland State Vikings forward Tristan Enaruna (13) goes to the basket against Northern Kentucky Norse guard Trey Robinson (1) during the first half at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

During Las Vegas Summer League action, Enaruna kept up his strong play for the Cavaliers. In five appearances with Cleveland, Enaruna averaged 13.2 points on 52.1 percent shooting along with 3.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.

“You know it’s a trusting place,” said Enaruna in the lead up to Summer League with the Cavaliers. “Being a Cleveland State guy, graduated from Cleveland State, played probably two of my best college seasons there. Met a lot of great people. Cleveland definitely has a place in my heart, so it feels good being back.”

What Enaruna showed during Las Vegas action must've left a lasting impression on the Cavaliers and, in turn, led to the Charge trading for the former Cleveland State star. Now that he's back home in Cleveland, Enaruna will try to keep up his strong play from this summer, with the goal of becoming the Cavaliers' third, and final, two-way signing.

Published
Evan Dammarell
EVAN DAMMARELL

Evan Dammarell is a credentialed, award-winning sports journalist who has covered the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA for nearly a decade right off the shores of Lake Erie. His work has appeared on Forbes, ClutchPoints, SBNation, FanSided, Heavy, The Locked On Podcast Network, and Right Down Euclid, among others. Evan is committed to his vision to go beyond the scores and so much more so that every fan can always keep up with what’s going on with their favorite teams on and off the court.

Home/News