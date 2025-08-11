Cavaliers' G League Affiliate Trades For Hometown Star
Although the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the dog days of the NBA offseason, they do have open roster spots that could be worthwhile in addressing. With 13 players on their roster and two players signed to two-way deals, the Cavaliers could make some moves before this fall's training camp to fill up any remaining open spaces.
Well, after the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavaliers, acquired Tristan Enaruna from the Maine Celtics, the affiliate of the Boston Celtics, in a three-team trade with the Iowa Wolves, the affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland might have found their final two-way signing depending on how this fall's training camp will go.
Enaruna, who starred at nearby Cleveland State, spent last season in the G League with the Celtics. After averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game with Maine, Enaruna's play impressed the Cavaliers and the team added Enaruna to their 2025 Las Vegas Summer League squad.
“I love to play on both sides of the play. I don’t think I need the ball to be effective. I think I’m good at creating extra possessions, putting my teammates in positions where my teammates can find me,” said Enaruna when discussing what he wanted to show during Summer League for the Cavaliers. “Being a great cutter, shooting from outside, and spacing the floor. Something that has always been a strength has been attacking the rim and getting to the paint and spots and making plays.”
Tristan Enaruna showed flashes of potential for the Cavaliers during Summer League
During Las Vegas Summer League action, Enaruna kept up his strong play for the Cavaliers. In five appearances with Cleveland, Enaruna averaged 13.2 points on 52.1 percent shooting along with 3.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.
“You know it’s a trusting place,” said Enaruna in the lead up to Summer League with the Cavaliers. “Being a Cleveland State guy, graduated from Cleveland State, played probably two of my best college seasons there. Met a lot of great people. Cleveland definitely has a place in my heart, so it feels good being back.”
What Enaruna showed during Las Vegas action must've left a lasting impression on the Cavaliers and, in turn, led to the Charge trading for the former Cleveland State star. Now that he's back home in Cleveland, Enaruna will try to keep up his strong play from this summer, with the goal of becoming the Cavaliers' third, and final, two-way signing.