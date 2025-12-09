Cleveland Cavaliers could trade All-Star amid subpar start

After a promising start to the season, albeit shorthanded, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reeling, and changes could be incoming.

The injury curse hasn’t shown any signs of getting lighter, and according to Sam Amico, rival teams are keeping an eye on the Cavs.

In particular, they are rumored to be monitoring All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who is playing limited minutes this season and has been riddled with injury since last season’s Playoffs.

Rival teams keeping close eye on Cavs, Darius Garland amid rocky start https://t.co/gOK4EJ8SR7 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) December 8, 2025

It is likely that the Cavaliers will not be interested in shipping Garland, who is averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game so far this season, but has seen a huge chunk of the campaign on the sidelines.

However, according to very early reports, some destinations for Garland could include the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets.

Garland has been recovering from offseason surgery on his toe, which he injured during the defeat to the Indiana Pacers in the Playoffs last season and came back to action in early November against the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, despite glimpses of brilliance, Garland’s fitness and health have been in question, and it’s been evident he isn’t playing at 100 per cent, with the team placing him on injury management for the entire season.

The Cavs are currently 14-11, well off their 64-win season last time out and struggling to perform. Their last game was a disappointing 99-94 loss to the understrength Golden State Warriors.

Garland has even admitted that his own injury concerns have prevented Cleveland from going deeper in the postseason – even winning the NBA championship – which the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed.

With Garland at the helm, the Cavaliers advanced to the Playoffs, sweeping the Miami Heat.

But following Garland’s injury, Cleveland could not make it past the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinal round.

“I think we would have won it,” Garland admitted earlier in the season.

“I’ll say that pretty confidently. The talent of this group is just off the charts. The will we had on both sides of the ball was special.

“On the defensive end, we had two elite rim protectors. I’d say we had the Defensive Player of the Year and probably the second-best defensive big right behind him… I felt I was playing pretty well in the first round, too.

“So yeah, I’ll say that confidently. I think we would have won.”