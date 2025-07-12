Cavaliers Guard's Status Uncertain for Remainder of Summer League
Injuries keep hitting the Cleveland Cavaliers at guard, with the latest victim being third-year point guard Craig Porter Jr., who is dealing with sore left hamstring.
Porter suffered the injury after playing 6 minutes and 31 seconds in Cleveland's Summer League-opening loss to the Indiana Pacers. In that brief appearance Porter was great for the Cavaliers, scoring 7 points, hitting both of his three-point attemps while dishing out one assist and grabbing one rebound.
The injury forced Porter to sit out the Cavaliers second Summer League game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and according to Cavaliers beat reporter Chris Fedor, it's uncertain if Porter will play in the remainder of Cleveland's scheduled Summer League games.
For Porter, who went undrafted in 2023, it's a disappointing setback in what was viewed as a make-or-break season for the young guard. With Ty Jerome now with the Memphis Grizzlies, there was hope that Porter could step up at point guard, especially with Darius Garland sidelined to start the season.
But this injury, unfortunately, could be a setback toward any momentum Porter was trying to build to carve out a role in head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation. However, based on his attitude and body of work, there were encouraging signs when Porter was on the floor for Summer League action.
In his limited appearance against Indiana, Porter showed confidence from the perimeter, something considered a flaw in his overall game. He also showed poise and composure, something you'd expect from a third-year guard, which will be helpful if he takes more responsibility if he plays in place of Garland to start the year. But, with the unfortunate timing of this injury, hopefully it doesn't stall any of Porter's development heading into next season.
For now, Porter will likely be on a game-by-game basis for the remainder of the Cavaliers' time in Las Vegas. Hopefully, he's able to play. However, with how tricky hamstring injuries can be, and his importance to the team to start next year, Porter's time in Vegas could also be over.