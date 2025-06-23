Cavaliers Insider Proposes Intriguing Role for Jarrett Allen Next Season
After failing to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year, the Cleveland Cavaliers must improve to finally get past the second round.
Unfortunately, due to injuries and financial restrictions, the Cavaliers have to get creative on ways they can improve their roster heading into next season.
Sure, Cleveland can try and make moves during the 2025 NBA Draft and in free agency. However, according to one Cavaliers insider, Cleveland should take inspiration from the team's history and shake up the starting lineup.
In the latest episode of long-time Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto's podcast, Terry's Talkin', Pluto mused over bringing Jarrett Allen off the bench in a “Hot Rod Williams role”, referencing John "Hot Rod" Williams, the Cavaliers’ sixth-man extraordinaire from the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“I know because I kind of did some background work on this,” Pluto said. “I’m not saying they’re doing it, but they really believe that he would do it because that’s how Jarrett Allen is wired.”
If the Cavaliers were to try this, it would mean Evan Mobley would slide to the bench while Allen serves as his primary backup. This move would allow head coach Kenny Atkinson to be more creative with his lineups and rotations and allow the Cavaliers to have elite big man play every second on the floor.
Unfortunately, this move may hinge on whether or not Cleveland can keep Dean Wade this offseason. As a floor spacing wing, Wade would make sense to take over as the Cavaliers' starting power forward if they elected to have Allen come off the bench. However, due to Cleveland's financial restrictions, Wade could be moved in a salary-shedding move.
So, on paper, while bringing Allen off the bench would certainly shake up the status quo, it might be harder to pull it off given how the Cavaliers are currently constructed. Regardless, Cleveland will leave no stone unturned this offseason in trying to improve. If that means making Allen their supersized and supercharged sixth man, then it's an avenue the Cavaliers could explore.