Cavaliers Insider Reveals Cleveland's Biggest Offseason Focus
No matter the situation, the NBA is a copycat league, even for hopeful contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers. That's why, after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the upcoming 2025-26 season isn't just a marathon for the Cavaliers. It's going to be a full-blown sprint.
According to long-time Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto, Cleveland took to heart how Indiana ran them up and down the floor, breaking apart a stout Cavaliers defense with pace and space. The message hit so close to home that Cleveland's central focus this offseason is to try and emulate the pace that Indiana, who is two wins away from winning the 2025 NBA Championship, plays at.
"The Cavs’ plan to stress more physical conditioning," Pluto wrote in his latest column. "Indiana has reached the NBA Finals by running most teams off the court. The Cavs outrebounded Indiana 229-208, including 70-35 on the offensive boards. But just like Milwaukee, New York and even OKC early in the NBA Finals, Indiana’s quick pace wears down teams.
"During the regular season, Indiana brought the ball past the halfcourt line faster than any other team. They also threw more passes per possession than any team. They pressed the Cavs’ point guards (and those of other teams) full court. The Cavs have to raise stamina. That is one of the main goals in training camp for coach Kenny Atkinson."
The way the Pacers play with a five-out offense that emphasizes getting out on the break has been their key to success during their NBA Finals run.
If the Cavaliers don't want to suffer whiplash if they were to meet the Pacers again, then they have to find a way to play at the pace, and physicality, that the current Eastern Conference Champions carry themselves with.