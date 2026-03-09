Cavs Coach Kenny Atkinson Drops Uncomfortable Truth on Why Team Lost Against Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers endured a difficult first half marked by cold shooting and questionable shot selection before showing signs of life after halftime in the 109-98 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland managed just 10 points in the second quarter, a stretch that encapsulated many of the team’s early offensive struggles. The Cavaliers went 2-for-22 from three-point range in the first half, repeatedly settling for perimeter shots instead of attacking the rim.

It was something that took Cavs head coach back in time to earlier in the season. He had hoped that he had seen the last of it, but the over-reliance on shooting on site came back to haunt them.

What Atkinson said about the loss to Boston

“We kind of slid back to where we were early in the season, where we were taking some tough ones,” Atkinson said afterwards.

“I think Donovan [Mitchell] had one on the left wing, like he could have driven it. And Sam [Merill] had one, a quick pull-up three. We love threes, we love shooting threes, but I thought we got a little overzealous.”

After the game, players acknowledged the team may have been overly eager to fire from deep, something that has surfaced at times earlier this season. Rather than working inside-out or forcing defensive rotations with penetration, Cleveland frequently settled for contested or rushed looks from beyond the arc.

Those misses became even more damaging because of the Cavaliers’ struggles on the offensive glass.

With few second-chance opportunities, empty possessions piled up quickly, allowing Boston to control the tempo and extend runs. The Celtics capitalized with sharper decision-making and cleaner execution on the offensive end, consistently finding high-quality looks while Cleveland searched – but struggled - for rhythm.

What was also lacking was energy, which proved to be an issue early on. The Cavaliers’ intensity and pace were noticeably below their usual level in the opening half, which only magnified the offensive issues that Boston took full advantage of.

That changed somewhat after halftime. Cleveland showed improved focus, better ball movement, and more deliberate shot selection, leading to a more competitive stretch of basketball, but while the Cavs improved, the Celtics kept up their professional display. They didn’t fade away.

“Our process was better in the second half, but give them credit, I thought they made all the big plays,” Atkinson said. “They made better decisions than we did. They played better than us.”

A positive development for the Cavaliers was the return of Donovan Mitchell, who played for the first time in nearly two weeks after recovering from a groin injury. Despite some understandable rust, Mitchell helped steady the offense during a key run that kept Cleveland within reach. He finished with 30 points.

The Cavaliers were also encouraged by the recent return of Dean Wade, whose presence adds depth and versatility to the rotation as the team works to regain full health and improve its offensive consistency.