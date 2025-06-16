Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Shares Special Hoops Moment with Fans in Japan
Already one of the biggest players on the court. Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen was big in Japan during Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
The event took place in Tokyo alongside Japanese pro hooper Keisei Tominaga. Allen and Tominaga watched Game 4 of the ongoing championship series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers and then did a panel with Japanese NBA fans after the game had ended.
"Thank you, Japan fans," Allen said to the fans attending the panel. "The moment I stepped off the plane, I could feel all the love. It really makes me feel special knowing I have so many fans in another country. Thank you guys so much."
The free viewing event hosted by NBA Japan is part of an ongoing effort to grow the game of basketball worldwide. Before this, the NBA had hosted preseason games and development programs in Japan.
They've also played the NBA Japan Games, which have featured teams like the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards in recent years. Additionally, the NBA collaborates with the Japanese basketball league, the B.LEAGUE, to promote basketball through programs like Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA clinics.
So, choosing Allen, a well-known fan of anime and video games, to promote the game seemed like a perfect fit and some fans couldn't contain their excitement.
"I'm super excited to watch the finals with Jarrett," exclaimed a Japanese Cavaliers fan who attended the event.
Allen spending time in Japan is a welcome respite after the Cavaliers saw their season end abruptly in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers. Once his trip is over, the Cleveland big man will refocus and concentrate on improving his game, with the expectation that Japanese NBA fans will be watching him play in the NBA Finals next season.