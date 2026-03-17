Cleveland Cavaliers Provide Negative Injury Update on Jarrett Allen, Two Reserves

Though Max Strus returned to the Cavaliers lineup for the first time all season on Sunday, a trio of Cavaliers remain at least a week or so away from joining Strus on the active roster.

Jarrett Allen is the biggest piece of Cleveland's walking wounded puzzle. The team's starting center has missed the Cavs' last five and a half games after being injured in the second half of a March 3rd home win versus Detroit.

The team lists Allen's injury as knee tendonitis and announced on Monday that the 6-foot-11 former first round pick will miss at least the team's next three games, all of which are on the road. Excluding the win against the Pistons when Allen was injured, the Cavs have won just two of the five games he's missed over the last seven days. Dean Wade and Thomas Bryant are the most likely candidates to attempt to replace Allen's production in the middle.

Through 51 games, Allen's averaged 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds a night this season.

In Sunday's 10-point home loss to Dallas, Wade started in Allen's place and scored 12 points while grabbing five boards. His +/- was -12. Bryant came off the bench for 12 minutes and managed 10 points and two rebounds. Bryant's +/- was -9.

A pair of Cavaliers reserves remain out

Guards Craig Porter Jr. and rookie Tyrese Proctor also received less than ideal injury updates. Porter, who injured his groin in a win versus the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday, is expected to miss one-to-three weeks, per the team's press release.

Porter's averaging just over four points, three rebounds and three assists on the season. He played at least 15 minutes in each of his last seven games. For most of the season Porter Jr.'s been the team's primary backup point guard. Mid-season acquisition Dennis Schroder, who's occasionally been ahead of Porter on the depth chart depending on the matchup, will likely play more minutes until Porter's healthy.

As for Proctor, the first year player out of Duke has missed the Cavs' last five games and is slated to miss at least another three. Like Allen, Proctor's been ruled out for the upcoming three game road stint and the team says they'll update his return to play when appropriate. Proctor's been on the floor for 42 games this season and has averages of 4.8 points and 1.3 assists per evening. He's shooting better than 86% from the free throw line.

The banged up Cavs return to the court Tuesday at Milwaukee, then head to Chicago on Thursday before closing out their road trip Saturday in New Orleans.