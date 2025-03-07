Cavaliers Join New Trend With Outlandish Evan Mobley Nickname
You've heard of The Black Mamba, The King, The Truth, The Greek Freak, The Answer and The Dream. Now get ready for... The Predicament?
NBA player nicknames have gone back decades, but a recent trend has fans and teams thinking of absurd aliases for their favorite players.
What started with Celtics fans on social media trying to come up with a nickname for Jayson Tatum has quickly spread like wildfire. Boston fans' suggestion, "The Anomaly," was instantly made fun of by rival fans, who created ridiculous nicknames themselves for players around the league.
Some of the nicknames make sense. For example, Bam Adebayo is "The Onomatopoeia." Jaren Jackson Jr. is "The Alliteration."
Others are less obvious. Players have received nicknames such as "The Paradox," "The Pythagorean Theorem" and "The Ad Hominem Fallacy." Many nicknames, like "The Semi-Permeable Membrane," are merely a joke to see how ludicrous the tags can get.
However, NBA teams themselves have joined in on the fun. The Trail Blazers have called Shaedon Sharpe "The Abnormality," and the Atlanta Hawks captioned a photo of Dyson Daniels and Tyrese Haliburton "The Outback Outlier vs. The Difference."
The Cavaliers are also going along with the trend, taking Evan Mobley's apparent nickname of "The Predicament" and running with it.
A predicament is defined as "a difficult, perplexing or trying situation," which describes what other players go through when trying to score on Mobley.
However, Mobley doesn't seem to like his new nickname, even if it's just a fleeting trend. Donovan Mitchell joked that he'd still call his Cavalier teammate "The Predicament."
"You can't pick your nickname," Mitchell said. "Well, I did. But either way."
Regardless of whether Mobley's new nickname sticks or is gone in a week, the team and Cavs fans will have gotten a good laugh out of it. Even Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert got in on the action, pairing Mobley with Max "The Concept" Strus after the Cavaliers beat the Heat on Wednesday.