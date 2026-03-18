Why James Harden Believes Evan Mobley Should’ve Had Better Stats in Latest Cavs Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers returned to winning ways with an impressive 123–116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, bouncing back from their recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. While the team performance was strong overall, the spotlight was shared between two standout contributors.

James Harden led the Cavaliers with 27 points and six assists, orchestrating the offense effectively and keeping the pressure on Milwaukee throughout the game. However, despite his own impressive stat line, Harden was quick to shift attention toward his teammate.

That teammate was Evan Mobley, who delivered a dominant all-around performance. Mobley matched Harden’s 27 points while adding 15 rebounds and three blocks, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the floor, which led Harden to believe that he should have had more than his final tally.

"When I get into the paint, good things happen for our team."



James Harden speaks with Zora Stephenson after the Cavs' win in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/LQMgEBbYFX — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 18, 2026

“35 and 20,” Harden said, suggesting that’s what Mobley should have ended with.

“But I'll take it. He’s being aggressive on both ends of the basketball. You know, he's our anchor defensively, so I run around finishing the basketball and just having him to add to our offense.”

Mobley’s recent form has been nothing short of exceptional. Over his last five games, he has averaged 21.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 62.8% from the field. The impact Harden has had on his playing style has been tremendous as we head to the postseason.

Harden stays in his lane

It was another stellar showing from Harden, who only took 10 shots for his 27 points, but did go 11-for-13 from the foul line.

One of the premier three-point shooters in the NBA, Harden took only four attempts against the Bucks, going 50% from beyond the arc, preferring to drive to the basket, where he finds more options.

“When I get into the lane, good things happen for our team,” Harden said.

“So it's just trying to be more consistent in that aspect of the game. We got so many great shooters, athletic bigs, so when I get to the bank, good things happen.”

It was also the kind of performance Harden needed, after struggling on Sunday against Dallas, going for 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

There’s no question that Harden has improved the fortunes of the Cavs, and while he has admitted that he still needs to adjust, his impact and style of play have slotted into the Cleveland way almost effortlessly, especially alongside Mobley.