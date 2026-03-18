How the Cavaliers Snuck Past Short-Handed Bucks Amidst Three-Game Road Trip

The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks by defeating the Bucks in Milwaukee by a score of 123-116. With the win, the Cavs improved to 42-27, and improved their away record to 20-14. The Cavaliers still sit in fourth-place in the Eastern Conference, with a three game buffer between them and the fifth-place Toronto raptors and a 2.5 game gap between them and the third-place New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers have been unable to put together a winning streak in recent times, alternating wins and losses since their win against the Detroit Pistons on March 3.

Cavaliers let First-Quarter Lead Slip Away

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers were hot from the start, jumping out to a 37-24 lead at the end of the first quarter, but things swung quickly as the Bucks turned around and won the second quarter 34-20, which was good enough for a Bucks 58-57 lead at the halftime break.

Max Strus turned heads after going for 24 points in his season debut, but followed it up with a measly six point outing on 2-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Strus logged 23 points off the bench. The Cavaliers Bench provided 24 points, but the Bucks bench was able to outscore them 57-24.

Evan Mobley Continues to Dominate on the Glass

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Cavs Big man Evan Mobley continues to be a force for Cleveland. Mobley held things down in the paint, logging 15 rebounds and 27 points while shooting 12-21 from the floor. He was joined by an excellent outing from James Harden. Harden, like Mobley, contributed 27 points in the winning effort and managed 27 points and five rebounds.

Harden was able to get to the free throw line on six different occasions, and the rest of the Cavaliers followed suit, as the Cavs went 27-34 from the line.

The Cavaliers weren't out of the woods, even into the late stages of the game. The Bucks cut the Cavaliers lead to 110-106 with under four minutes to play, but the Cavs tightened the screws on defense and were able to see out the game.

Cavaliers Will Travel to Chicago With Jarrett Allen's Unavailable

Feb 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Cavs will now have a day off before traveling to Chicago to take on the Bulls. The game against the Bulls will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. The Cavaliers are still missing Jarrett Allen, who missed his sixth-straight game with tendinitis in his right knee.