Cavaliers' Kevin Durant Rumors Receive More Clarity
When rumors surfaced that the Cleveland Cavaliers had offered Darius Garland to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant, it hit like a lead balloon among Cleveland fans. However, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, it wasn't the Cavaliers shopping Garland to the Suns.
Instead, Phoenix was the team offering Durant for Cleveland's two-time All-Star point guard.
"The Suns, from what I am told, are the ones to reach out [and] had interest in Garland," Windhorst said. "It was not the Cavs who wanted to trade Garland. Now, you know what I've told you over the last month. The Cavs are under an obligation because theyr'e going into the second apron [and] they have to pay attention to anything like this because [things] become exponentially harder.
"So, the Cavs said they only way they would consider this is if the Suns sent Kevin Durant plus other assets and the Suns didn't hang up the phone. Let's point out that the Suns own the Cavs' 2029 first-round pick because they got it from the Jazz last year. Getting back your picks in the somewhat distant future is somewhat attractive.
"But [for] the Cavs to do that trade would have had to offload salary because they just couldn't take it on. I do think they had some calls about bringing in a third team. It wasn't one call. It wouldn't have been just Durant. It wasn't just them looking to trade Garland."
However, while it appears the Cavaliers aren't looking to actively move Garland and instead will entertain serious offers for them, it does look like Cleveland is going to be incredibly aggressive and leave no stone unturned when trying to turn their roster into a championship contender.
"This wasn't just last week, not two days ago," Windhorst shared about the discussions between teh Cavaliers and Suns. "This was a while ago. There were probably other players that I don't even know about that they've had discussions with. Because they have to, because of their position. Not because they're banging down the door, trying to dismantle their team. Their team is in good shape.
"The term offer can get problematic. But, I think the Cavs' price was Kevin Durant and multiple first round picks. The Suns weren't unwilling and I know of at least one team the Cavs talked to about offloading salary."
So while the Cavaliers didn't pull the trigger on acquiring Durant, it does appear that the interest was mutual between Phoenix and Cleveland. However, with Durant now with the Houston Rockets, the Cavaliers will have to look elsewhere to level up their roster and build around their dynamic duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell.