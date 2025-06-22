REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Made Push for Kevin Durant Trade
The Kevin Durant trade saga has officially come to an end, as the Phoenix Suns have finally pulled the trigger on their long-awaited move to ship out the future Hall of Famer this offseason in a deal to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th-overall pick in next week's draft, along with five second round picks.
After long discussions and rumors surrounding where Kevin Durant would have inevitably been traded to this summer, the two-time champion now finds his way to Houston to join an intriguing young core led by a strong head coach at the helm in Ime Udoka.
However, before Durant's trade was finalized to send him to the Rockets, it seems like there were a bundle of surprise suitors in the mix to make a deal with the Suns instead of the Rockets– one of those teams reportedly being the Cleveland Cavaliers.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers were among a short list of "wild-card suitors" who had shown interest in a trade for Durant, though the focus for a deal primarily centered upon three teams: the Rockets, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
"The Suns engaged in serious talks to move Durant this week, primarily focused on the Heat, Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said. Several other wild-card suitors emerged as well -- including the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets," wrote Charania. "But with Durant on an expiring, $54.7 million contract and eligible for a new two-year extension after the trade, the league's market for him clearly showed his ability to dictate whether he wanted to play for a franchise long term."
The Cavaliers, who have been linked to a few potential big moves or roster shake-ups this offseason, would've undoubtedly made a few waves had they made the strides necessary for a Kevin Durant trade.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst recently fanned the flames of any smoke regarding a move of Durant landing with Cleveland when saying that the front office was not "yet" involved in trade discussions to acquire his services. In the end, it seems like the Cavaliers did try their hand at the opportunity to make that big-time swing, but were ultimately rebuffed in their efforts.
Charania reported that the two teams to make the final push for Durant at the end of their trade talks came down to two clubs: Houston and Miami. The Rockets were the one seemingly with the best opportunity on the table for Phoenix, and the two sides now have their much-anticipated blockbuster in the books.
Thus, the long-shot dream of seeing Durant in Cleveland has come to a close, as the former league MVP will now join aboard the fifth team of his NBA career in Houston, for what could be the final stop of his time in the league.
