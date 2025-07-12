Cavaliers' Koby Altman Teases Bold New Role for Evan Mobley Next Season
Although the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a second-round exit for the second straight season, their future is still bright. The reason why? Superstar big man Evan Mobley, who has become integral to the team's success on either end of the floor. At only 24, Mobley's game is still growing and, heading into next season the Cavaliers will only go as far as his talents can take them.
“If Evan, at 24 years old, [was] Defensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-NBA, career highs across the board [in] points per game, rebounds per game and three-pointers, we’d all be doing back flips,” said Cleveland President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman during the broadcast of the team's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. “That’s what happened.
“So, look, we have to go through these trials and tribulations. They hurt. They sting. We wake up every day thinking about those second-round losses the last two years. But it’s part of our story. It’ll make us stronger.”
But while Mobley and the Cavaliers get stronger, Altman did admit during the broadcast that with Darius Garland sidelined to start next season, Mobley will shoulder heavier offensive responsibilities, taking on a role as Cleveland's point forward at times.
“We’ve talked about Evan a lot, and he’s not going to play point, but he’s going to play some point forward for us,” Altman shared with Jared Greenberg and Cavaliers legend Channing Frye.
Throughout his career, Mobley has showcased a cerebral ability to move the basketball. It's something head coach Kenny Atkinson explored at length throughout last season and now, it appears that Mobley's playmaking is expected to take another dramatic leap.
Last season, Mobley tied his career-best in playmaking, averaging 3.2 assists per game. Now that he's empowered and expected to take on a more hands-on approach in Cleveland's passing attack, it could take an already lethal Cavaliers offense to an even higher level.