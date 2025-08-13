Cavaliers Set to Make Amazon Prime Debut During 2025 NBA Cup

The full #Cavs 2025 Emirates NBA Cup schedule:



Vs. Raptors - Friday, October 31, 7:30 PM ET (LP)



@ Wizards - Friday, November 7, 7:00 PM ET (LP)



Vs. Pacers - Friday, November 21, 7:00 PM ET (Amazon)



@ Hawks - Friday, November 28, 7:30 PM ET (LP)