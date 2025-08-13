Cavaliers Set to Make Amazon Prime Debut During 2025 NBA Cup
For the third-straight year, the Cleveland Cavaliers, like all NBA teams, will be competing for in-season glory during the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup. However, for the first time, the Cavaliers will also make their Amazon Prime Video debut during Group Play action on NBA on Prime Video.
To refresh everyone, all 30 teams have been randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2024-25 regular season. Beginning Friday, Oct. 31 and continuing through Friday, Nov. 28, each team will play four designated Group Play games on “Cup Nights”, one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.
With that in mind, as part of the Eastern Conference's Group B, the Cavaliers will face the Toronto Raptors, the Washington Wizards, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlanta Hawks throughout Group Play action. However, when will the Cavaliers face their Group Play opponents, hoping to advance to the Knockout Rounds and hopefully, eventual in-season glory?
The Cavaliers NBA Cup schedule has been revealed!
To kick things off, Cleveland will host Toronto at Rocket Arena on Halloween Night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be featured on NBA League Pass for those out of market, while everyone else can either attend the game in person or tune in to John Michael, Serena Winters, and the FanDuel Sports Network team.
After that, the Cavaliers will hit the road to take on the Wizards on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Just like the matchup against the Raptors, this game will also be featured on NBA League Pass, and local viewers can once again enjoy the familiar faces at FanDuel Sports Network.
For Cleveland's third Group Play matchup against Indiana, there's a new twist. Sure, the Nov. 14 matchup at Rocket Arena will still tip off moments after its scheduled 7:00 p.m. ET start time. However, instead of catching the game on NBA League Pass or through FanDuel Sports Network, the Cavaliers will make their debut on Amazon Prime Video through NBA on Prime Video.
The NBA on Prime Video broadcast will be exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers as part of Amazon's exclusive 11-year deal with the NBA. Amazon will hold the rights to 66 regular-season games per season in the US, including 86 in international markets, the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup, all NBA Play-In Tournament games, select first and second-round NBA playoffs games, and six NBA Conference Finals games.
So, while this might not be the last time the Cavaliers are on NBA on Prime Video, this matchup against the Pacers will be the first. Following that matchup, Cleveland will wrap up their Group Play action on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers' matchup with the Hawks will be available on NBA League Pass and to local viewers on FanDuel Sports Network.