Cavaliers Make Bold Backcourt Bet After Lonzo Ball Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reshaping their roster with title contention in mind, and their latest move signals clarity on the next steps.
According to reports, after acquiring Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro, the Cavaliers believe they’re better positioned to retain one of their most important role players in sharpshooter Sam Merrill.
Ball’s arrival fills a critical void. With Ty Jerome likely to command a significant raise in free agency, the Cavs needed another playmaker, and Ball, a 6-foot-6 defensive-minded point guard, offers size, tempo, and upside on a manageable contract. He's owed $20 million over two years with a team option in 2026-27, a necessary value-add for a team projected to soar more than $12 million over the NBA's second tax apron.
This acquisition also reflects a difficult reality that the Cavaliers can’t afford to bring back both Jerome and Merrill. While Jerome flashed scoring brilliance last season, his struggles in the playoffs and his projected price tag may steer Cleveland in a different direction.
Merrill, on the other hand, has grown into an essential rotation piece. Not just for his long-range shooting, but for his surprising defensive development, something head coach Kenny Atkinson had praised throughout last season.
As a movement shooter with deep range and rising defensive competency, Merrill fits seamlessly into the Cavaliers' system alongside Max Strus. In a league where shooting gravity is gold, Merrill’s skill set is rare and irreplaceable.
Cleveland has long targeted Ball, and finalizing this trade not only gives them stability in the backcourt while Darius Garland rehabs his toe injury, it allows them to double down on keeping Merrill. With the second apron looming, smart roster construction matters more than ever and with the Cavaliers appaearing confident about keeping Merrill, it feels like they’re making the right call.