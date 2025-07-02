Cavaliers Re-Sign Young Wing With Big-Time Upside on Two-Way Deal
According to Cavaliers on SI's Cleveland Cavaliers insider Spencer Davies, the Cavaliers are bringing back Australian forward Luke Travers on a two-way contract for the second straight year, a move that reflects both long-term investment and a belief in the forward's untapped potential.
Originally selected 56th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Travers has spent the last two seasons developing under the Cavaliers’ watchful eye.
After joining Cleveland on a two-way deal last summer, the 23-year-old swingman split time between the Cavaliers and their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge. In 12 appearances with the Cavaliers during the 2024-25 season, Travers saw limited floor time, averaging 1.0 points and 1.7 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per game.
But it’s what he showed in the G League that has the Cavaliers intrigued. In 21 games with the Charge, Travers averaged 17.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks while logging heavy minutes. He flashed a versatile skill set that blended size, playmaking, and feel, traits that earned him respect as a high-IQ connector on both ends of the floor.
Now entering a possible third Summer League stint with Cleveland, Travers still has work to do. His next step is proving he can hit open shots consistently and hold his own as a perimeter defender. If the jumper starts falling, there’s a clear pathway for him to graduate from a two-way player to a full-time roster spot.
For a team that prides itself on internal development, Travers is the kind of project worth sticking with. Re-signing him signals Cleveland's belief in his upside, and if that upside is realized, the Cavaliers may have uncovered another gem from their NBA G League pipeline.