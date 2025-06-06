Cavaliers Receive New Intriguing NBA Draft Predictions
After their early and unexpected second-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up the pieces, trying to figure out how they can improve their roster to reach the next level. Unfortunately, with how tight things are financially for the Cavaliers, they have to make moves on the margin to acquire cheap, cost-controlled depth.
But when competing with every NBA team for the same thing, it's a tricky lane for Cleveland to navigate. Thankfully, with the 2025 NBA Draft only weeks away, Cleveland can do exactly that with their two second-round selections at 49 and 58.
By the time the Cavaliers are on the clock to make their selection at 49, there are numerous options available to them. However, according to BleacherReport's NBA Draft expert Jonathan Wasserman, Cleveland should zero in on Wisconsin star John Tonje, who he compared to former lottery pick Chris Duarte, with the pick. Here's what Wasserman had to say about Tonje's game:
After four years at Colorado State and one with Missouri, John Tonje put himself in the draft discussion by averaging 19.6 points for Wisconsin. He made 85 threes and 231 free throws (90.9 percent FT), as Tonje's shotmaking and physical driving ability have become worth looking into for teams late in the second round.
Several picks later, Wasserman believes the Cavaliers should target a big man to give support to Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley. However, like Cleveland's 2022 second-round pick Khalifa Diop, Wasserman thinks they should target another international big in Lachlan Olbrich at 58. Here's what he had to say about Olbrich's game:
Lachlan Olbrich double-doubled in both NBA combine scrimmages and didn't look out of place in spite of athletic limitations.
His instincts were evident and functional for timing dives to the basket, spin moves and offensive rebounds. He showed advanced footwork and body control to create separation and touch to convert from different angles.
Wasserman gave Olbrich comparisons to Sacramento Kings superstar Domantas Sabonis, which is high praise for the Australian big man's game. However, if Olbrich one day grows into a Sabonis-like prospect, the Cavaliers will be unapologetic in 48 straight minutes of elite big man play.
With both of Cleveland's picks so late in the 2025 NBA Draft, there will be numerous options available to them. However, they need to maintain the vision of finding cost-controlled depth that could be ready if their number was called. If the Cavaliers were to take Tonje and Olbrich, both would fit that need. Hopefully both are available when it's Cleveland's turn to pick on draft night.