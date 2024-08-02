Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In Intriguing Veteran Scorer
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in bringing back veteran forward Marcus Morris, via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Morris signed with Cavaliers back in mid-March after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs acquired him in a three-way deal at the trade deadline, but waived him a few weeks later.
In 12 regular-season games with Cleveland last season, Morris averaged 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over 15 minutes per game on 44.1/41.4/62.5 shooting splits.
He then logged 6.1 points and 2.8 boards across 15.3 minutes a night in nine playoff games, shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from three-point range.
Now 34 years old, Morris is no longer the dynamic microwave scorer he was during his prime, but he would still fill a clear need for the Cavs: a big wing who can guard multiple positions and spread the floor.
He posted 11.2 points per game as recently as the 2022-23 campaign while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, so it's hard to believe that he has absolutely nothing left in the tank.
Pompey notes that a handful of teams have expressed interest in Morris but that the Cavaliers are one of two squads—the Philadelphia 76ers being the other—that have the best chance of landing him. The catch is that the Cavs can pay Morris "nearly double" the $3.3 veteran's minimum that the 76ers can offer him.
Cleveland has not signed a single free agent this offseason, but it has been busy extending its own players. The Cavs have handed long-term deals to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen this summer.
However, the Cavaliers still have some obvious roster needs, and while Morris may no longer be able to consistently produce on a nightly basis, he would still represent a fine pickup.