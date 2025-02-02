Cleveland Cavaliers Make Massive Franchise History Against Mavericks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA all season long. While they have slowed down a bit of late, they are still a serious NBA Finals contender.
Many believe that they could make a trade ahead of the deadline in less than a week. Adding to the roster could be a wise decision to fix some of the issues that have cause recent struggles.
While they have had some down moments in recent weeks, the Cavaliers are still playing at a very high level. No one needs to look further than the first quarter of today's game to see that.
As shared by Cavs Notes on X, Cleveland scored the most points ever in a single quarter today in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, putting up 50 points.
Having that kind of offensive outburst shows the potential that this team has. There is no question that this Cavaliers team can play with and beat anyone.
Of course, Cleveland is playing a depleted Mavericks team.
After Dallas pulled off the shocking blockbuster trade to send Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie, they were short-handed.
Add in the fact that the Mavericks were missing Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell made things even worse for them.
Despite Dallas being short-handed, the Cavaliers have been taking care of business. Putting together the highest scoring quarter in franchise history regardless of the situation.
All of that being said, Cleveland will be an interesting team to watch this week. There have been a lot of rumors swirling around the team and the Cavaliers have a legitimate shot at winning it all. Perhaps they will look to swing a trade that strengthens those chances.