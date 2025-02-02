Cleveland Cavaliers Make Massive Franchise History Against Mavericks

Most Points Scored In a Single Quarter In Cavs History:



50 (1st Q, TONIGHT vs. DAL)*

49 (1st Q, 11/15/24 vs. CHI)

47 (1st Q, 3/31/23 vs. NYK)

47 (4th Q, 1/25/24 vs. HOU)

46 (6 Times) https://t.co/12nTdygtmz