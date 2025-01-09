Cavaliers' Star Big Man Duo Made History In Statement Win Over Thunder
Earlier this week, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen made a bold claim about his team's roster, saying he thinks that Cleveland has "proved everybody wrong" with having two big men in their starting frontcourt in today's NBA.
And in the Wine and Gold's victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, he and fellow starting big man Evan Mobley once again showed why Cleveland's frontcourt is among the NBA's best against the league's top-ranked defense.
According to @automaticnba on X, the Cavaliers' star big man duo was the first to each record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the same game since 1998, when San Antonio Spurs Hall-of-Fame duo Tim Duncan and David Robinson achieved the feat.
Per Stathead, this showing was the 17th such performance from a big man duo in NBA history across the regular season and postseason. It was just the second ever by a Cleveland pair, joining Brad Daugherty and Larry Nance from Game 5 of the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference First Round series in 1993.
Allen recorded team-highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds, while tying his season-high of six assists against Oklahoma City. Similarly, Mobley tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds, while tying his season-high of seven assists.
The pair each had a block defensively, while Allen tied his season-high of three steals and Mobley added another.
Allen and Mobley will look to build onto this legendary showing on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, when the Wine and Gold will aim to extend their winning streak to 12 games.