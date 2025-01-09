Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' Star Big Man Duo Made History In Statement Win Over Thunder

Cleveland's Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley joined some legendary company with their performance in the Cavaliers' victory on Wednesday night.

Logan Potosky

Jan 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen made a bold claim about his team's roster, saying he thinks that Cleveland has "proved everybody wrong" with having two big men in their starting frontcourt in today's NBA.

And in the Wine and Gold's victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, he and fellow starting big man Evan Mobley once again showed why Cleveland's frontcourt is among the NBA's best against the league's top-ranked defense.

According to @automaticnba on X, the Cavaliers' star big man duo was the first to each record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the same game since 1998, when San Antonio Spurs Hall-of-Fame duo Tim Duncan and David Robinson achieved the feat.

Per Stathead, this showing was the 17th such performance from a big man duo in NBA history across the regular season and postseason. It was just the second ever by a Cleveland pair, joining Brad Daugherty and Larry Nance from Game 5 of the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference First Round series in 1993.

Jan 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Allen recorded team-highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds, while tying his season-high of six assists against Oklahoma City. Similarly, Mobley tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds, while tying his season-high of seven assists.

The pair each had a block defensively, while Allen tied his season-high of three steals and Mobley added another.

Allen and Mobley will look to build onto this legendary showing on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, when the Wine and Gold will aim to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

