Cavaliers Star Discusses Team's 'Fun' Culture During Incredible Start
Just two days away from Christmas, the Cleveland Cavaliers own the NBA's best record at 25-4.
Offensively, Cleveland leads the league in both field goal percentage (50.7%) and three-point percentage (40.5%), while ranking third in three-pointers per game (15.9). And defensively, the team ranks top-10 in the NBA in: opponent turnovers per game (15.9, sixth), opponent field goal percentage (45.4%, seventh), and opponent points per game (110.1, ninth).
But a main reason for the Wine and Gold's early success on the floor this season is their strong chemistry.
After the team's 126-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday night, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell talked about how the team's culture has helped yield such strong results 29 games into the campaign.
"I think for us, we had a group that regardless if we started off great, started off poorly, we have a great group," Mitchell said. "I think that's really where it starts. It's fun to come into work, and I think that's kind of whether we win three in a row, lose three in a row, whatever it may be. Like, it's just fun going to work every day. That's what really makes this group special, makes all of this special."
Cleveland kept its team mostly intact after advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season.
The Wine and Gold only parted ways with two rotational players Damian Jones and Marcus Morris Sr., a midseason acquisition. And while they hired Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach, the team signed Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to contract extensions and re-signed Tristan Thompson in free agency.
This continuity, along with stellar coaching from Atkinson and his staff, has paid off for the Cavaliers so far. And these factors have helped lead to an exceptional and entertaining start to the season, which still has plenty in store.
"It's a long season, it's going to be hard to have fun every day," Mitchell said. "But when you have a group of guys, you've got a guy like Georges Niang, just never a dull day with him. You know what I mean? Like Tristan Thompson, same thing. You've got different guys, different personalities, we've been together for some time. It makes it easier and it makes it enjoyable."