Cavaliers Star's Efficient Passing Guides Team To Seventh Straight Win
The Cleveland Cavaliers earned their seventh straight win in a thrilling 114-113 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
While shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was the hero with the game-winning jumper and a team-high 30 points, the other half of Cleveland's star backcourt duo also had a strong performance.
Point guard Darius Garland was the Cavaliers' floor general, dishing out a game-high 10 assists while scoring 11 points. His 10 assists tied a season-high, and helped give him his second double-double in the team's last three contests.
But what made 24-year-old's outing more impressive was his efficiency, as he did not commit a single turnover in 33 minutes of action.
According to Stathead, Saturday night was Garland's third career regular season game with at least 10 assists and zero turnovers. He achieved this feat twice during the 2022-23 regular season, and had last done so in Game 4 of Cleveland's 2023 Eastern Conference First Round series against the New York Knicks.
Through seven games, Garland leads the Wine and Gold with an average of 6.3 assists per contest, and the Cavaliers rank sixth in the NBA with an average of 28.3 assists per game as a team.
Cleveland has also been one of the league's most efficient teams so far this season, as its 12.7 turnovers per contest are the seventh-fewest in the NBA. Individually, Garland is averaging just 2.4 miscues per game.
The Cavaliers will look to start the season 8-0 when they host the Bucks on Monday, November 4 at 7 p.m.