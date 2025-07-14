Cavaliers Standout Had Confident Message on Summer League Win
The Cleveland Cavaliers took home their first summer league win of their time in Las Vegas on Sunday night, taking down the Miami Heat in their back-to-back showing, 92-72, to even up at a 1-1 record for their four-game slate.
And in the midst of the Cavaliers' winning efforts, it was an strong night from Cleveland's first rounder from last summer in Jaylon Tyson–– leading the team in scoring with a 21-point outing paired with six rebounds and five assists, highlighted by him posting 10 points by himself in three minutes within the third-quarter.
During his performance, Tyson sounded off a bit on the mindset he's taken on during summer league so far, leading to nights like this–– where confidence seemed to be a major key to finding that success.
"You've got to stay confident," Tyson said during his performance vs. the Heat. "Because when I get into the game with some of our vets, I've got to shoot the ball, I've got to be able to play defense, and I've got to ultimately just play hard and play my game."
One name on the Cavaliers' roster to have taken notice of Tyson's play in Vegas has been none other than star guard Donovan Mitchell, who's stated that Cleveland will need a similar form of aggression from Tyson heading into the season.
And for Tyson, he's clearly ready to take on that challenge.
"He's seen me work," he said of Donovan Mitchell. "He's seen it all year. I'm ready whenever my opportunities going to come."
Tyson will have a couple of days rest in Vegas before he and the Cavaliers get things rolling once again, with their next game looming on Wednesday vs. the Sacramento Kings at 3:30 PM ET.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Cavaliers' Summer League Roster
MORE: Cavaliers Forward Shares His Summer League, Offseason Goal
MORE: Cavaliers Have One Major Summer League Name Worth Watching
MORE: Former Cavaliers Point Guard Says 'I Didn’t Make Friends, Just Teammates' in the NBA
MORE: 2nd-Year Two-Way Player Dominates in Cavaliers First Summer League Game