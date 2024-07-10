Cavaliers Trade Darius Garland, Land Brandon Ingram In Wild Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have remained pretty steadfast in not wanting to trade Darius Garland, although that may be more due to the fact that his value isn't exactly at an all-time high.
But if the Cavaliers can move Garland and acquire someone like, say, Brandon Ingram in the deal, would they be more open to jettisoning Garland?
John Hollinger of The Athletic has proposed a wild three-team traded involving Cleveland, the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic in which the Cavs would land Ingram and Cole Anthony while shipping out Garland and Caris LeVert.
Keep in mind, this is not a rumor or anything that the Cavaliers have seriously discussed (at least not that we know of). Hollinger specifically states that this is a "fake trade" idea that he concocted.
That being said, Cleveland was mentioned as a potential destination for Ingram earlier this offseason, but the Cavs apparently balked at Ingram's max extension demands (the former All-Star is currently slated to hit free agency next summer).
Ingram actually probably would be a good fit on the Cavaliers. Cleveland could use a lengthy wing scorer alongside of Donovan Mitchell, and while Ingram isn't exactly the greatest defender, he would at least provide the Cavs with some versatiiltiy on that end of the floor.
Plus, in this fantasy trade, the Cavaliers would also be landing Anthony, who has shown flashes over his first four seasons with the Magic.
While this trade almost certainly won't occur, Cleveland may have to do something drastic like move Garland or Jarrett Allen if it truly wants to shake up its roster this summer.
The Cavs don't really have many other options, and it has already been reported that they are having a difficult time discovering avenues to genuinely improve their team.
Perhaps the Cavaliers will revisit Ingram trade talks, but as of right now, it looks like they are out of the running for the Pelicans forward.